Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGP

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 449,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of SPGP were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Apple, trading down about 0.6% with over 47.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, up about 0.9% on volume of over 17.5 million shares. Viacomcbs is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 3.4% on the day, while Pultegroup is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

