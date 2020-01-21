Markets
SMLF

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 294,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of SMLF were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Macys. Owens & Minor is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 17.4% on the day, while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 16.9%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMLF M OMI ARWR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular