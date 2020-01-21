Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF

The iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 294,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of SMLF were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Macys. Owens & Minor is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 17.4% on the day, while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 16.9%.

