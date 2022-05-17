Markets
SMLF

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 88,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of SMLF were up about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Marathon Oil, trading up about 0.7% with over 7.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Centennial Resource Development, up about 1.5% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Amc Networks is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 9.9% on the day, while Citi Trends is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 2.8%.

