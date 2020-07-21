Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIL

The Silver Miners ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 577,000. Shares of SIL were up about 3.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Hecla Mining, trading up about 3.3% with over 11.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Endeavour Silver, up about 11.8% on volume of over 8.6 million shares. Bear Creek Mining is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 14.7% on the day, while Pan American Silver is lagging other components of the Silver Miners ETF, trading up by about 0.7%.

