Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIL

The Silver Miners ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 943,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 338,000. Shares of SIL were up about 2.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Hecla Mining, trading up about 4.3% with over 8.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coeur Mining, up about 6.9% on volume of over 5.8 million shares. Mcewen Mining is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 9.5% on the day, while Pan American Silver is lagging other components of the Silver Miners ETF, trading up by about 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.