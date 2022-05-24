The iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 168,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of RXI were off about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Carnival, trading off about 9.2% with over 28.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, off about 3.5% on volume of over 20.7 million shares. Oreilly Automotive is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RXI

