Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RPV

The Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 294,000. Shares of RPV were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 2.7% with over 81.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 2.8% on volume of over 45.9 million shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 6.5% on the day, while Newmont is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

