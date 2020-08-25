Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: REZ

The iShares Residential Real Estate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 98,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of REZ were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Welltower, trading off about 0.5% with over 1.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Medical Properties Trust, down about 0.9% on volume of over 1.1 million shares. National Storage Affiliates is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 0.9% on the day, while Diversified Healthcare Trust is lagging other components of the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

