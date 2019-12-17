Markets
REZ

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: REZ

The iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 288,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 61,000. Shares of REZ were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Healthpeak Properties (PEAK), trading down about 0.5% with over 2.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invitation Homes (INVH), off about 1.5% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.8% on the day, while American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is lagging other components of the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

