Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: REM

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 968,000. Shares of REM were up about 11.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were MFA Financial, trading up about 14.3% with over 24.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and New Residential Investment, up about 28.1% on volume of over 15.5 million shares. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 43% on the day, while Chimera Investment is lagging other components of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, trading lower by about 18.5%.

