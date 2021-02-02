Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RCD

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 262,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of RCD were up about 2.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 0.6% with over 36.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, up about 3% on volume of over 15.4 million shares. Las Vegas Sands is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 6.1% on the day, while Ebay is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.

