Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RCD

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 203,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of RCD were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Carnival, trading off about 0.8% with over 31.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 1.4% on volume of over 21.4 million shares. Wynn Resorts Limited is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.9% on the day, while Norwegian Cruise Line is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

