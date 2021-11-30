Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RCD

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 271,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of RCD were down about 2.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading off about 2.5% with over 52.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, down about 4.7% on volume of over 34.2 million shares. Oreilly Automotive is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 0.9% on the day, while the Gap is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 6.3%.

