Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXI

The Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 260,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 72,000. Shares of PXI were down about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Marathon Oil, trading up about 1.7% with over 9.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Chevron, up about 0.1% on volume of over 3.9 million shares. Cnx Resources is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.9% on the day, while Core Laboratories is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

