Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PWV

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 311,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 92,000. Shares of PWV were down about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bank of America, trading off about 2.5% with over 28.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 2.6% on volume of over 14.6 million shares. Southern is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.1% on the day, while Prudential Financial is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.