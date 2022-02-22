The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 162,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of PWB were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 1.2% with over 59.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, down about 1.5% on volume of over 35.8 million shares. Dexcom is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.5% on the day, while Coinbase Global is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 6.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PWB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.