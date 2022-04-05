Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSMM

The Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 775,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of PSMM were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Invesco Senior Loan ETF, trading off about 0.1% with over 3.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invesco Standard and Poors 500 Low Volatility ETF, up about 0.7% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Invesco Standard and Poors 500 Pure Growth ETF is lagging other components of the Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 1.7%.

