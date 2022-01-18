Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRN

The Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 171,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of PRN were off about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Accenture, trading down about 1.6% with over 1.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sherwin-williams, off about 1.5% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Saia is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 0.5% on the day, while Donnelley Financial Solutions is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.

