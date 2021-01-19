Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRFZ

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 233,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of PRFZ were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Transenterix, trading up about 49.8% with over 93.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Aclaris Therapeutics, up about 203.4% on volume of over 79.0 million shares. World Acceptance is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 12%.

