PRFZ

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRFZ

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 69,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of PRFZ were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Chegg, trading down about 31.5% with over 29.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sundial Growers, off about 0.9% on volume of over 27.9 million shares. Tetra Technologies is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 21.6% on the day.

