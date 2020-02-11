Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPH

The Pharmaceutical ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 80,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of PPH were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Teva Pharmaceutical, trading up about 1.6% with over 10.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 0.5% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Abbvie is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Mylan is lagging other components of the Pharmaceutical ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.

