The Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 582,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of PPA were off about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 1.9% with over 29.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Boeing, off about 5.1% on volume of over 5.0 million shares. Lockheed Martin is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 3.5% on the day, while Spirit Aerosystems Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF, trading lower by about 8.3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPA

