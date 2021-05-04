Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIZ

The Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 413,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of PIZ were off about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Cenovus Energy, trading off about 3.8% with over 9.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ault Global Holdings, down about 13.4% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. International Paper is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.6% on the day.

