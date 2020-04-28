Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIO

The Invesco Global Water ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 191,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of PIO were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Danaher, trading off about 2.4% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ecolab, up about 4.8% on volume of over 951,000 shares. Waters is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Water ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 5.3%.

