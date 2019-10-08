Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

Markets
The Invesco India ETF (PIN) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 296,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of PIN were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Facebook (FB), trading off about 0.5% with over 5.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and ABB (ABB), down about 0.5% on volume of over 2.1 million shares. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Zillow Group (Z) is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.

