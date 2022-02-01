Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

The Invesco India ETF (PIN) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 408,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of PIN were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Meta Platforms (FB), trading up about 0.8% with over 8.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF (BIL), trading flat on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.4% on the day, while Horace Mann Educators (HMN) is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 2.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

