Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 323,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of PFM were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Merck, trading down about 1.1% with over 15.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 0.3% on volume of over 14.6 million shares. Southwest Gas Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 7.3% on the day, while Atrion is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

