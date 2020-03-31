Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 342,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of PFM were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Microsoft, trading up about 0.8% with over 31.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Energy Transfer, up about 2.6% on volume of over 18.8 million shares. Holly Energy Partners is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 13.1% on the day, while Erie Indemnity is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 8.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.