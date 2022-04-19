Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 456,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 108,000. Shares of PFM were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pfizer, trading down about 1.9% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, off about 1.1% on volume of over 8.9 million shares. Manpowergroup is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.7% on the day, while Telephone and Data Systems is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

