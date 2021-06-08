Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PEY

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 230,000. Shares of PEY were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading down about 0.7% with over 25.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, up about 2% on volume of over 13.4 million shares. Philip Morris International is lagging other components of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 1.5%.

