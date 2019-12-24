Markets
PBP

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 174,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of PBP were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 1.8% with over 34.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, up about 0.2% on volume of over 12.7 million shares. Macerich is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Apache is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBP AMD GE MAC APA

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular