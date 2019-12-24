Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 174,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of PBP were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 1.8% with over 34.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, up about 0.2% on volume of over 12.7 million shares. Macerich is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Apache is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

