The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 221,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of PBD were up about 5.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were NIO, trading up about 7.1% with over 30.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rivian Automotive, up about 12.7% on volume of over 18.6 million shares. Renesola American is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 13.3% on the day, while Piedmont Lithium is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, trading higher by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD

