The ProShares Online Retail ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 3.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 74,000. Shares of ONLN were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AMAZON.COM, trading off about 1.5% with over 34.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alibaba Group, down about 2% on volume of over 10.8 million shares. Dingdong is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.9% on the day, while Vipshop Holdings is lagging other components of the ProShares Online Retail ETF, trading lower by about 10%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ONLN

