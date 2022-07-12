Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ONLN

The ProShares Online Retail ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 776,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 90,000. Shares of ONLN were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AMAZON.COM, trading down about 1.3% with over 23.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alibaba Group Holding, trading flat on volume of over 13.3 million shares. Vipshop Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.1% on the day, while Global-e Online is lagging other components of the ProShares Online Retail ETF, trading lower by about 2.6%.

