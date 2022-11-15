The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of OMFS were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Livent, trading off about 7% with over 3.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and R1 RCM, up about 8.2% on volume of over 2.5 million shares. Evoqua Water Technologies is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 11.1% on the day, while Haynes International is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 9.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS

