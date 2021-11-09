Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS

The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 438,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of OMFS were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Fuelcell Energy, trading off about 2.7% with over 35.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Aterian, up about 13.5% on volume of over 27.0 million shares. Vuzix is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 14.3% on the day, while Amyris is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 31.3%.

