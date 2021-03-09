Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFL

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 881,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 134,000. Shares of OMFL were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were General Electric, trading up about 1% with over 60.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 3.3% on volume of over 59.7 million shares. Peloton Interactive is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 12.1% on the day, while Acadia Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 47.8%.

OMFL GE AAPL PTON ACAD

