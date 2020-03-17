Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OEF

The iShares S&P 100 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 4.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 766,000. Shares of OEF were up about 5.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were General Electric, trading up about 6.9% with over 52.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 6.5% on volume of over 46.6 million shares. Dow is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 17.6% on the day, while Boeing is lagging other components of the iShares S&P 100 ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.

