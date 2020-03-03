Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NOBL

The ProShares ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 4.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 841,000. Shares of NOBL were off about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading down about 1.4% with over 25.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, down about 3% on volume of over 15.5 million shares. Ecolab is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.2% on the day, while MMM is lagging other components of the ProShares ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

