Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MOO

The Agribusiness ETF (MOO) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 557,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of MOO were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Corteva (CTVA), trading up about 1.2% with over 1.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mosaic (MOS), up about 0.9% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Tractor Supply (TSCO) is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while Tyson Foods (TSN) is lagging other components of the Agribusiness ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

