Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MLPX

The MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 12.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 480,000. Shares of MLPX were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Antero Midstream, trading down about 3% with over 5.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kinder Morgan, down about 1.2% on volume of over 5.4 million shares. Enbridge is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 0.7% on the day, while Plains Group Holdings is lagging other components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.