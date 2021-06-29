Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYV

The SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 11.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 456,000. Shares of MDYV were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were United States Steel, trading up about 0.7% with over 15.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Jetblue Airways, down about 1.3% on volume of over 7.6 million shares. Jefferies Financial Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 7.1% on the day, while Herman Miller is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 6.9%.

