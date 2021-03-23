Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYV

The SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 866,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 171,000. Shares of MDYV were down about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Jetblue Airways, trading up about 0.5% with over 8.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, off about 4% on volume of over 7.7 million shares. Neogen is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 3.8% on the day, while World Fuel Services is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

