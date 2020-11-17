Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYV

The SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 278,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 98,000. Shares of MDYV were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Kohls, trading up about 8.4% with over 10.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coty, off about 3.3% on volume of over 8.7 million shares. KAR Auction Services is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 6%.

