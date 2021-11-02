Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYG

The SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 995,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of MDYG were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Sabre, trading down about 15.8% with over 15.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleveland-cliffs, down about 2.8% on volume of over 14.7 million shares. RCM is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 10.5% on the day.

