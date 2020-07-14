Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LIT

The Lithium ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 501,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 286,000. Shares of LIT were off about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading up about 0.4% with over 14.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Johnson Controls International, up about 1.6% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. Albemarle is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.1% on the day.

