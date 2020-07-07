Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LIT

The Lithium ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 381,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 258,000. Shares of LIT were up about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading up about 2.2% with over 12.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Johnson Controls International, down about 1.1% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Albemarle is lagging other components of the Lithium ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 2.6%.

