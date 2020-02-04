Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LIT

The Lithium ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 884,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 165,000. Shares of LIT were up about 9.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading up about 18.3% with over 42.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Albemarle, up about 11.2% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Johnson Controls International is lagging other components of the Lithium ETF Tuesday, trading relatively unchanged.

