Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI

The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 609,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 76,000. Shares of KXI were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ambev, trading up about 1.1% with over 12.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-cola, up about 0.1% on volume of over 11.2 million shares. BRFS is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.3% on the day, while Costco Wholesale is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

