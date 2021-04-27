Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP

The SPDR— S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 355,000. Shares of KOMP were down about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Microvision, trading down about 24.6% with over 139.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, off about 1.9% on volume of over 118.0 million shares. Banco Santander is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.4% on the day.

